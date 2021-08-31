Wisconsin running back Loyal Crawford dismissed from the team, RB Antwan Roberts suspended after altercation

The Wisconsin Badgers dismissed running back Loyal Crawford and suspended running back Antwan Roberts for an altercation that occurred on August 22nd.

#Badgers announce that freshman running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team.



Freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended.



Shakes up the running back room a bit.

According to a UWPD statement, “On Sunday, August 22nd, UWPD was made aware of a physical altercation between two individuals in a residence hall that occurred the previous evening. Once we learned of the incident, our investigation revealed that at one point in the altercation, one of the individuals, Loyal Crawford, 18, armed himself with a knife. The altercation resulted in minor injuries – none of which involved the knife. Crawford was cited for criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.”

In a few since-deleted tweets, Crawford attempted to tell his side of the story.

“I was treated so unfairly in all of this. I want everyone to know that. They didn’t even want to hear my side. he literally broke into my dorm room and tried to jump me while I was sitting on the couch with my back turned to him he started it all.”

Another Twitter user replied with, “Antwan tried to jump you? @loyal_crawford,” to which Crawford responded with, “Yes antwan roberts.”

Crawford replied to the story with another tweet that read, “What would you do if someone broke into your living space and attacked you saying he wants to kill you?”

Crawford and Roberts are true freshmen and were not expected to contribute this season in a crowded running back room at Wisconsin.