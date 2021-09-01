Full list of tee times for round 1 of 2021 TOUR Championship

The PGA Tour is in Atlanta, Georgia this week for the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. The season-ending tournament will decide the FedExCup Playoffs champion, and that golfer will take home a $15 million check.

A year ago, Dustin Johnson won the tournament by three strokes over Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. This year, Jon Rahm (+330) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Patrick Cantlay (+400), Bryson DeChambeau (+550), and Tony Finau (+750). Johnson is +2000, Thomas is +1600, and Schauffele is +2500.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of Round 1 of the TOUR Championship from 1 to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will stream featured groups from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 TOUR Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the following pairs and times:

12:00 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Berger

12:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy