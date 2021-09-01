Full list of tee times for round 1 of 2021 TOUR Championship

The PGA Tour is in Atlanta, Georgia this week for the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. The season-ending tournament will decide the FedExCup Playoffs champion, and that golfer will take home a $15 million check.
A year ago, Dustin Johnson won the tournament by three strokes over Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. This year, Jon Rahm (+330) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Patrick Cantlay (+400), Bryson DeChambeau (+550), and Tony Finau (+750). Johnson is +2000, Thomas is +1600, and Schauffele is +2500.
The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of Round 1 of the TOUR Championship from 1 to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will stream featured groups from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2021 TOUR Championship on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the following pairs and times:
12:00 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Daniel Berger
12:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy
2021 TOUR Championship, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|11:40 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Patrick Reed
|11:50 AM
|Erik van Rooyen
|Sergio Garcia
|12:00 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Daniel Berger
|12:10 PM
|Stewart Cink
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:20 PM
|Corey Conners
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12:30 PM
|Kevin Na
|Brooks Koepka
|12:40 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Jason Kokrak
|12:50 PM
|Dustin Johnson
|Rory McIlroy
|1:00 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Louis Oosthuizen
|1:10 PM
|Collin Morikawa
|Sungjae Im
|1:20 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Sam Burns
|1:30 PM
|Harris English
|Abraham Ancer
|1:40 PM
|Cameron Smith
|Justin Thomas
|1:50 PM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Jon Rahm
|2:00 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Tony Finau