How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the September 1st episode

Just days before Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view taking place at Now Arena in the Chicago Suburbs of Hoffman Estates, IL, AEW will set up shop at the venue tonight for the go-home edition of Dynamite.

The company is coming off a landmark month of August highlighted by the debut of CM Punk and with buzz surrounding the upstart organization, we’ll tonight what they have planned to get audiences locked in for this weekend’s ppv.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, September 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch

There are four matches announced for tonight’s show headlined by an eight-man tag team match between The Elite (The Good Brothers and The Young Bucks) taking on the team of Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express. Lucha Brothers defeated Jurassic Express in the finals of the tag team championship eliminator tournament last week on Rampage and will face the Bucks in a steel cage for the AEW Tag Team Championships at All Out.

Chris Jericho and MJF’s feud have spanned back months and will finally come to an end this Sunday in a match where Jericho must retire from in-ring competition in AEW should he lose. Tonight, we’ll see Jim Ross interview Jericho in ring while Tony Schiavone has a sit down with MJF.

We’ll also be sure to see plenty of hype surrounding two of their other marquee matchups for All Out as CM Punk will make his in-ring return versus Darby Allin and Impact Champion Christian Cage will challenge AEW Champion Kenny Omega for his belt.