Who won the running back battle between Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic

In the chaos of a bad NFC East last season, the Washington Football Team managed to shirk off weekly turbulence at the quarterback position to win the division and sneak into the postseason.

That was in large part due to the emergence of Antonio Gibson, who broke out as a rookie to the tune of 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. Alongside him, veteran J.D. McKissic did damage as both a runner and a pass catcher in the WFT offense, accumulating over 500 receiving yards during the year. With the preseason now over, is there a question over who will be RB1 for the offense?

Verdict

The answer is no, this is Gibson’s job. The rookie received more reps throughout preseason games and has reportedly been working on becoming a full-time back.

Fantasy football implications

Gibson has RB1 potential in any league and should definitely be someone to consider if drafting towards the end of the first round and at the beginning of the second round. As his backup, McKissic is a solid handcuff option as Ron Rivera and the WFT staff will surely cook up plenty of plays for him in third down and red zone situations.