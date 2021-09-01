Who won Falcons WR battle between Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, more

Julio Jones is now a member of the Tennessee Titans, which will leave room for a ton of targets for Atlanta Falcons wide receivers in 2021. Calvin Ridley is already a proven playmaker, and the question heading into training camp is who could be the No. 2 option that could possibly divert some of the attention away from the Falcons’ top wideout. Russell Gage put together a productive year in 2020, entering camp as the favorite for the second wide receiver role.

Verdict

He did nothing to show he is not worthy of this spot as Gage will likely line up as the No. 2 wideout in this offense in Week 1 ahead of Olamide Zaccheaus, Christian Blake, Tajae Sharpe, Frank Darby and others.

Fantasy football implications

This was largely the expectation heading into training camp after Gage caught 72 passes for 786 yards last season. Ridley is likely the only Atlanta wide receiver worth having in most fantasy football leagues especially with the likely significant use of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts but if you had to take any of the other Falcons wideouts, Gage is the guy.