Who won Bills running back battle between Devin Singletary and Zack Moss

If you were hoping the preseason might finally offer some clarity for the Buffalo Bills running back situation, we are sorry to inform you that things haven’t changed much. Zack Moss and Devin Singletary are still sharing playing time, with no clear lead back.

Singletary did get the start in the Bills’ second and third preseason game, on the field for 15 of Buffalo’s first 15 snaps in the exhibition finale. However, the Bills didn’t run the ball on any of those plays. Moss joined the starters for the second quarter, getting three carries for 10 yards.

Verdict

There’s no clear winner here. While Moss looked faster and more elusive last season, Singletary looks as though he’ll be on the field for more work in the passing game. Singletary finished the preseason with 10 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, compared to eight carries and 31 yards for Moss, who only played in two games.

Singletary started both of the last two games, over Moss who was dealing with an injury. Both players, as long as they stay healthy, are going to see snaps. It’s the production that may be missing.

Fantasy football implications

Singletary has a slight edge heading into the season. He’ll have more appeal because of his totals in the passing game. You’ll want to be careful and not overdraft either one of these players. We’ve seen Singletary going as high as the fourth round in drafts, which is a reach for a player who’s not going to bring reliable production to the table week in and week out.

Remember too that Buffalo passes the ball more than most teams in the NFL; they ranked 11th in passing attempts last season. Another thing to consider here is the role quarterback Josh Allen plays when they’re close to the goal line. He led the team with eight rushing touchdowns last season, racking up 421 yards on 102 attempts.

The addition of Matt Brieda complicates the picture even further. He led both backs with five preseason catches.

Both players are worth stashing on the bench. They can be decent fill-in options when one of your regular starters has a bye, for instance.