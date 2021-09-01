Who won Cardinals battle between Chase Edmonds and James Conner

Kliff Kingsbury has spent his time with the Arizona Cardinals building up an arsenal of offensive weapons to surround franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. After losing Kenyan Drake to the Las Vegas Raiders, he decided to pair rising star running Chase Edmonds with another dynamic veteran in former Steelers tailback James Conner.

While early camp reports suggested that the two men will split carries, one man is primed to get a bulk of the carries over the other.

Verdict

As the younger of the two running backs who has been with Arizona for a few years and has less wear and tear, Chase Edmonds is primed to enter the regular season as RB1. Both of their production was limited in the preseason but Edmonds ended up getting more touches anyway. Conner was placed on the COVID list at one point and could’ve really used the reps in last Saturday’s Cardinals-Saints game that got cancelled due to Hurricane Ida.

Fantasy football implications

Edmonds presents himself as a solid flex option and potentially an RB2 in deeper leagues while Conner could be a solid mid-round pickup. I wouldn’t be so eager to draft them high as it appears that both could get their fair share of carries, dropping each other’s fantasy value in the process.