Who won Eagles WR battle between DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins

Drafted with the 10th pick this year, the Philadelphia Eagles haven’t been shy about their plans to make DeVonta Smith their No. 1 receiver right off the bat. He’s only seen action in one preseason game, catching two passes on four targets for 19 yards ... in fairness those throws were from Joe Flacco.

How the rotation stacks up behind Smith has been something of an ongoing question, but we got a clearer picture over the last two exhibition games. Jalen Reagor, a first-round pick last year, got the start in Philly’s final preseason game, seeing just five snaps. He finished exhibition play with four catches on six targets for 43 yards. Injuries dogged him last season.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Quez Watkins, who saw time with the starters in the team’s previous preseason games, but came in after Reagor left last weekend. He caught one pass for 79 yards in preseason play. Watkins overtook Travis Fulgham on the depth chart, and despite a strong showing last season, Fulgham was released.

Verdict

At least one Eagles beat writer predicted a lot of playing time for Watkins this season. That would seem to point to a trio of Smith, Reagor and Watkins as the team’s top three. Ward slides in as a rotational play in the slot.

Fantasy football implications

The biggest problem with the Eagles receivers is the unknown at quarterback. Jalen Hurts is going to have to get a lot better for any of these guys to be reliable contributors. Smith has the most fantasy value, thanks in part to his amazing big play ability. He might not crack the top 25 at the position this year, but he’s worth a spot in lineups. If the offense looks better than expected, Watkins and Reagor could have some value too.