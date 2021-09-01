Who won the Titans tight end battle between Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim

Coming into training camp there was some excitement about Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser’s fantasy potential. The team has let Jonnu Smith walk during the offseason, elevating Firkser to the top spot on the depth chart. However, as camp and the preseason carried on, it quickly became apparent that Firkser’s fantasy future isn’t as bright as it once seemed. It’s not any better for Geoff Swaim, the next tight end on the depth chart.

Swaim landed on the COVID protocol list last week, keeping him out of action in the preseason finale. He didn’t play in any of the team’s three exhibition games, dealing with injuries off and on throughout camp.

Firkser’s role wasn’t any different than it was last season with Smith on the team. He’s been limited to third down work, not even sniffing action on two-tight end sets. In the preseason finale, Firkser played a total of seven snaps. He finished the preseason with two catches on three targets for 15 yards.

Verdict

Firkser has an edge over Swaim, but he’s just not enough to bank on for fantasy relevance.

Fantasy football implications

Remember, with Julio Jones and A.J. Brown as the team’s top two receivers, it’s not like they’ll need to throw to the tight ends much. If Firkser is going to be limited to third downs, a stat line like last year’s—387 yards and one touchdown on 39 receptions—seems realistic. It’s probably best to let someone else draft him in your leagues this year.