Who won Seahawks tight end battle between Gerald Everett and Will Dissly

The Seattle Seahawks spent training camp and the preseason sorting out their tight end picture. Incumbent Will Dissly battled free agent addition Gerald Everett, with the later getting most of the offseason hype. And it wasn’t just the media or fantasy prognosticators hyping the former Rams tight end. Head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson both talked up Everett’s receiving ability. It’s been enough that Everett has a slight edge over Dissly on the depth chart, but for fantasy purposes, you might want to temper your expectations for either player.

Dissly and Everett were on the field together for the first time in Seattle’s third preseason game. They split the snaps pretty evenly, 12 for Everett and 10 for Dissly. Tellingly, Everett had an edge when the Seahawks had just one tight end on the field. Everett was the only one to post any stats in the preseason, catching one pass for two yards.

Verdict

One thing working in Everett’s favor is that he can play the receiver spots too, something the team hyped up this summer. Unfortunately, we didn’t see enough of him in the preseason to get a sense of how that will look when the game start to count. He has some upside, but with a fairly even split between him and Dissly, it looks like the Seahawks tight end committee is more of an asset to the team than it will be to fantasy.

Fantasy football implications

Everett is still a better choice than Dissly. However, the time share we saw should probably put some cold water on the TE1 talk. Everett’s worth a late-round flyer, but you should be looking for a more solid tight end to start ahead of him.