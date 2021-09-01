Who won Seahawks running back battle between Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Alex Collins

Chris Carson didn’t play in any of the Seattle Seahawks three preseason games, but he didn’t really need to. Despite not seeing a single snap of exhibition play, Carson maintains a solid grip as the team’s top running back. Behind him, the picture isn’t a clear thanks to a strong preseason performance from Alex Collins.

Collins and Rashaad Penny have battled for the No. 2 spot. In the preseason finale against the Chargers last weekend, however, Collins put on a show. He finished the game with 10 rushes for 37 yards and a touchdown along with 52 receiving yards on seven catches.

With DeeJay Dallas entrenched as the team’s third down back, the Seahawks could end up parting ways with either Penny or Collins, whether that’s a trade or a straight-up release. Whoever takes the No. 2 job has a good chance to see meaningful playing time this season too, especially with Carson’s injury history.

Verdict

One Seattle beat writer, Greg Bell of the Seattle News Tribune, predicted that the team would hand Penny, a former first-round pick, his walking papers in favor of Collins. The team kept both players, each of whom has had their own issues staying healthy. Penny may have a slight edge for the backup role, but he’ll have zero room for error with Collins standing by.

Fantasy football implications

Neither Penny or Collins is going to offer much fantasy upside with Carson healthy. But Carson has yet to play a full 16-game season, and his violent running style ups his injury risk. Whoever ends up as his backup will be someone to keep an eye on when you’re playing the waiver wire this season. As for Carson, he’s a solid second-round pick in most fantasy formats, especially if you miss out on one of the studs in the first six picks.