Who won Eagles RB battle between Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell

The Philadelphia Eagles should be among the most run-heavy teams in the NFL in 2021 as they attempt to utilize the strengths of Jalen Hurts, but the running backs should get plenty of looks throughout the season. Miles Sanders was the team’s leading rusher last season and entered camp as the favorite to do the same, but it seems like the coaching staff wants more of a running-back-by-committee approach.

Verdict

Miles Sanders is the top running back options for the Eagles heading into the season, but the backs behind him figure to get into the mix a decent amount as well. Whether Boston Scott or Kenny Gainwell will be the No. 2 option during the season remains to be seen. NBC Sports Philadelphia said Gainwell carved out a significant role for himself in 2021.

Fantasy football implications

Sanders is easily the No. 1 guy to draft out of the Eagles backfield, and he is being drafted as a No. 2 running back for fantasy purposes, which is about where he should be going. Scott and Gainwell are not realistic options to draft unless you’re in the deepest of fantasy leagues, but one would have significant value if Sanders goes down with an injury and is forced to sit out a few games. At this point, we’re not sure who would be the main beneficiary.