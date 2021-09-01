Who won Giants tight end battle between Evan Engram, Kaden Smith, Kyle Rudolph

The New York Giants enter a pivotal year for quarterback Daniel Jones. The team added a big weapon in Kenny Golladay and a speedster in Kadarius Toney with the hope Jones can establish himself as a franchise quarterback. Running back Saquon Barkley should be back as well. The Giants will be counting on a steady presence at tight end, but will the team’s top options be healthy for the season?

Verdict

Evan Engram is listed as the starter on the team’s depth chart, which features two tight end positions. The second tight end spot is currently going to Kaden Smith, with Kyle Rudolph just coming off the PUP list. The problem with Engram is health, as usual. He’s in danger of missing the opener with a calf injury. Engram is the starter when healthy, but Smith and Rudolph could cut into his work.

Fantasy football implications

When healthy, Engram has shown he can be a dynamic tight end. At a position of scarcity, he’s potentially a great value addition. The problem is he has had trouble with drops and staying healthy. Rudolph has been relatively reliable for his career prior to this offseason. The Giants are likely going to juggle tight ends throughout the season, but ultimately fantasy owners will need to evaluate New York’s skill positions based on how Jones performs. Engram is worth a starting spot when healthy, but Jones’ play will determine how much value the Giants tight end position has for fantasy owners.