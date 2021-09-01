Who won Ravens WR battle between Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay, field

With Marquise Brown entrenched as the No. 1 wide receiver option for the Baltimore Ravens, the battle for the No. 2 spot could still be determined over the course of the regular season. Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins to a free agency deal, and Devin Duvernay is another name that saw plenty of looks with a strong training camp. This could be different in the coming weeks as rookie Rashod Bateman underwent groin surgery recently, but he should return to the field at some point during September.

Verdict

Watkins will likely be the No. 2 wide receiver for the Ravens when they line up in Week 1. He has missed many games throughout his career, so the team had been cautious with him throughout training camp and in the preseason. He can be a difference maker at the position if he can find a way to stay healthy.

Fantasy football implications

It is extremely difficult to trust any Ravens wide receiver with any sort of confidence on a consistent basis due to the way Baltimore runs their offense. As the most run-heavy team with Lamar Jackson and the running backs, maybe the Ravens will open it up in the passing game a bit more with J.K. Dobbins out for the season. Still, Brown is likely going to be the only wide receiver on this team worthy of selecting in standard leagues, and he is a No. 4 wideout at best from a fantasy perspective. If any other Ravens receivers pop, they’re worth waiting for on the waiver wire.