Who won Rams RB battle between Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Rams made the big offseason trade for QB Matthew Stafford, but recently conducted another deal for RB Sony Michel to add depth behind RB Darrell Henderson. The latter is dealing with a thumb injury, but is still expected to be ready for the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

Verdict

According to the team depth chart, Henderson is the lead running back. However, Michel isn’t listed on the sheet. SI.com Rams writer Nicholas Cothrel notes head coach Sean McVay saying Henderson was still going to have “a really big role” despite Michel joining the roster. The former Patriot will still have to learn the offense and get up to speed, so he might not be a vital part of the running back rotation early in the season.

Fantasy football implications

Cam Akers was the starter at the end of last season and heading into this year, but Henderson did get significant reps with the team in 2020. He’s going to get the bulk of the carries until Michel has learned the offense. Even when that happens, don’t expect this to be a 50-50 split for carries.

There’s a reason the Patriots sent Michel out and promoted Damien Harris. Henderson is the more talented back when healthy and the Michel trade seems more like a depth move than a change at running back. Don’t pay too much for Henderson, but he’s going to be the lead guy for this team in the backfield.