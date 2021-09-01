Tracking AL Wild Card race during final month of MLB season

AL Wild Card race will be something to watch as head into the final month of the 2021 MLB regular season. As things currently stand, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox hold the two spots in the wild card standings.

However, there are three teams behind the Yankees and Red Sox that are only 4.5 games out of the wild card. Below we’ll breakdown the AL Wild Card standings and where the odds stand at on DraftKings Sportsbook.

AL Wild Card Standings

New York Yankees (76-55) +2.5

Boston Red Sox (75-59) —

Oakland Athletics (73-59) — 1.0 GB

Seattle Mariners (70-62) — 4.0 GB

Toronto Blue Jays (69-62) — 4.5 GB

The Seattle Mariners are the one of the surprise teams still making a push towards October baseball. Unlike the fourth teams ahead of them, the Mariners do not have a great offense as they are only hitting a league-worst .222 at the plate and averaging 4.19 runs per game. And as for pitching, their team ERA is 4.27, which is good for 19th in the majors, but what separates them from other teams is they have a 27-16 record in one-run games this season. If they can continue to win those games, especially against teams like the Red Sox and the A’s who they are 8-4 against, then Seattle will be there at the end.

Playoff odds

Athletics +410 to make playoffs

Blue Jays +500 to make playoffs

Mariners +1500 to make playoffs

Red Sox -225 to make playoffs

Yankees -1600 to make playoffs

