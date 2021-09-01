 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 road course at the Darlington Raceway.

By Erik Butch
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The first race of the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will take place on Sunday, September 5th with the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race is set to get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Kyle Larson will enter as the favorite at +300 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+500), Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700) and Chase Elliott (+850) to round out the top five. Kevin Harvick won this race in 2020, and he will enter with the sixth best odds at +1000.

Ryan Blaney will come into Sunday’s race as a winner of each of the last two NASCAR Cup Series races. He was the winner at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night but will enter with +2000 odds, which is 11th among all the drivers.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 race.

2021 Cook Out Southern 500, opening odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +300
Martin Truex Jr. +500
Kyle Busch +600
Denny Hamlin +700
Chase Elliott +850
Kevin Harvick +1000
William Byron +1200
Joey Logano +1500
Alex Bowman +1800
Brad Keselowski +1800
Ryan Blaney +2000
Kurt Busch +2800
Tyler Reddick +3000
Christopher Bell +3000
Austin Dillon +5000
Aric Almirola +6000
Ross Chastain +7000
Matt DiBenedetto +7000
Chris Buescher +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Daniel Suarez +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Cole Custer +15000
Chase Briscoe +15000
Ryan Newman +20000
Michael McDowell +20000
Ryan Preece +30000
Corey Lajoie +40000
Anthony Alfredo +50000
Justin Haley +50000
Quin Houff +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Joey Gase +100000
James Davison +100000

