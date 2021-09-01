Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

The first race of the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will take place on Sunday, September 5th with the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race is set to get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.

Kyle Larson will enter as the favorite at +300 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+500), Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700) and Chase Elliott (+850) to round out the top five. Kevin Harvick won this race in 2020, and he will enter with the sixth best odds at +1000.

Ryan Blaney will come into Sunday’s race as a winner of each of the last two NASCAR Cup Series races. He was the winner at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night but will enter with +2000 odds, which is 11th among all the drivers.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 race.

2021 Cook Out Southern 500, opening odds Driver Odds Driver Odds Kyle Larson +300 Martin Truex Jr. +500 Kyle Busch +600 Denny Hamlin +700 Chase Elliott +850 Kevin Harvick +1000 William Byron +1200 Joey Logano +1500 Alex Bowman +1800 Brad Keselowski +1800 Ryan Blaney +2000 Kurt Busch +2800 Tyler Reddick +3000 Christopher Bell +3000 Austin Dillon +5000 Aric Almirola +6000 Ross Chastain +7000 Matt DiBenedetto +7000 Chris Buescher +10000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Daniel Suarez +15000 Erik Jones +15000 Bubba Wallace +15000 Cole Custer +15000 Chase Briscoe +15000 Ryan Newman +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Ryan Preece +30000 Corey Lajoie +40000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 Justin Haley +50000 Quin Houff +100000 Josh Bilicki +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Cody Ware +100000 Joey Gase +100000 James Davison +100000

