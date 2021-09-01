Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

The first race of the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will take place on Sunday, September 5th with the 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race is set to get started at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBC Sports Network.
Kyle Larson will enter as the favorite at +300 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+500), Kyle Busch (+600), Denny Hamlin (+700) and Chase Elliott (+850) to round out the top five. Kevin Harvick won this race in 2020, and he will enter with the sixth best odds at +1000.
Ryan Blaney will come into Sunday’s race as a winner of each of the last two NASCAR Cup Series races. He was the winner at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night but will enter with +2000 odds, which is 11th among all the drivers.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2021 Cook Out Southern 500 race.
2021 Cook Out Southern 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Driver
|Odds
|Kyle Larson
|+300
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+500
|Kyle Busch
|+600
|Denny Hamlin
|+700
|Chase Elliott
|+850
|Kevin Harvick
|+1000
|William Byron
|+1200
|Joey Logano
|+1500
|Alex Bowman
|+1800
|Brad Keselowski
|+1800
|Ryan Blaney
|+2000
|Kurt Busch
|+2800
|Tyler Reddick
|+3000
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|Austin Dillon
|+5000
|Aric Almirola
|+6000
|Ross Chastain
|+7000
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+7000
|Chris Buescher
|+10000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15000
|Daniel Suarez
|+15000
|Erik Jones
|+15000
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|Cole Custer
|+15000
|Chase Briscoe
|+15000
|Ryan Newman
|+20000
|Michael McDowell
|+20000
|Ryan Preece
|+30000
|Corey Lajoie
|+40000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+50000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
|James Davison
|+100000
