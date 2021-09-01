Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, September 1st

We have a 14-game schedule in the majors on Wednesday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 11 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, September 1st.

Athletics vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Starling Marte ($5,900)

Matt Chapman ($5,100)

Josh Harrison ($3,900)

Our first team stack to lead off Wednesday night’s slate will be the Oakland Athletics, who will be going up against Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta. The Athletics’ offense woke up on Tuesday night, defeating Detroit 9-3. Oakland has not had much success against right-handed pitchers this season (.232), but is hitting .247 on the road. Starling Marte is the top option for this stack as he’s playing extremely well since arriving in Oakland. This season, he is averaging 10.5 FPPG and hitting .318 with 9 HRs and 39 RBI. In his last 10 games, Marte is producing 10.5 FPPG and slashing .326/.442/.783.

Indians vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez ($6,200)

Whit Merrifield ($5,000)

Andrew Benintendi ($3,400)

The Kansas City Royals should have no problems scoring runs tonight against Cleveland starting pitcher Logan Allen. Allen made his first MLB start last week since being recalled from the minors. The 24-year-old looked solid, allowing 1 hit and recording 5 strikeouts in 5.0 IP against the Boston Red Sox.

Will see Allen build off that great start against the Red Sox? Or will we see Allen revert back to his 13.50 ERA on the road? It maybe the latter as the Royals have crushed southpaws to the tune of .260 at the plate. All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is having a career year at the plate and needs to be in your lineup tonight. In his six games, Perez is averaging 17.5 FPPG.

Pirates vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Jose Abreu ($5,300)

Eloy Jimenez ($4,900)

Yoan Moncada ($4,500)

Lastly, we are going to go with the White Sox as our last team stack for tonight’s main slate. The Sox will be facing Pirates rookie starting pitcher Max Kranick, who is 1-2 with an ERA of 7.20 through five major league starts. In his small sample size of work, both lefties and right-handed hitters are hitting over .300 against Kranick.

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal would be a good add for this stack due to the way he’s hitting as of late. But at $5500, he might be considered overvalued based off his hot streak.