Tracking MLB betting action for Wednesday, September 1st

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors Wednesday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET with the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We ended the final day of August, going 1-2 in our best bets for Tuesday’s slate. Our lone winning bet on the night was Cleveland starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who went over 3.5 strikeouts (+100) against the Kansas City Royals. Plesac recorded 7 strikeouts and allowed 2 in 7.0 IP.

However, while we hit the jackpot with Plesac’s strikeout prop, we could not find the same luck with Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Irvin failed to go over 3.5 Ks (-115) against the Detroit Tigers as he only had 2 strikeouts in 4.2 IP and gave up 3 HRs. Finally, the Blue Jays did not score more than 5.5 team total runs (-135) in their shocking 4-2 defeat to the Orioles.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, September 1st — Record YTD (43-38)

James Kaprielian over 5.5 strikeouts (+125) vs. Detroit

Despite not cashing in on Cole Irvin’s strikeout prop last night, that will not sway us from attacking James Kaprielian’s K prop. The Athletics rookie pitcher struggled in his last start against the New York Yankees, but still managed 8 strikeouts in 5.0 IP. The Tigers’ offense is not like the Yankees and that is good news for both Kaprielian and the A’s.

Kaprielian has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 10 out of 17 starts this season and had 16 Ks in 21.1 IP in August. In his last 5 road starts, the 27-year-old starting pitcher is only averaging 4.2 Ks per game, which may be a cause for concern. However, Detroit’s offense is producing 9.43 strikeouts per game and 8.85 strikeouts per game at home this season.

Astros (-130) vs. Mariners

After losing last night 4-0 to the Seattle Mariners, the Astros should be able to get back into the win column on Wednesday afternoon. Houston will start Jake Odorizzi, who has been solid with a 6-6 record and 4.46 ERA this season. He has seen the Mariners three times this season, winning his last two starts. The veteran pitcher is 2-1 with an ERA of 4.70 against Seattle.

Outside of Odorizzi, the Astros’ offense should be able to string together some hits and score some runs on rookie pitcher Logan Gilbert, who had a rough month of August in which he had an 0-3 record and 9.13 ERA in five starts. One of those starts came against the Astros, who lit him up for 9 earned runs (2 HRs) in only 4.0 IP. The Mariners are 0-5 in his last five starts and 0-3 in his last three home outings.

