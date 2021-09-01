Who won Jets RB battle between Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson

The New York Jets gave their starters the night off for the team’s final preseason game over the weekend. That meant no Tevin Coleman. In his place, the team leaned on rookie Michael Carter and third-year player Ty Johnson to handle the lion’s share of the running back workload in Friday’s tilt against the Eagles.

Johnson got the start in that game, running the ball 13 times for 53 yards. He also caught two balls for another 18 yards. Carter saw plenty of action in that game too, playing deeper into the contest than Johnson.

Verdict

Coleman is the No. 1 back, but it’s mostly an honorary title. The Jets are expected to use all three running backs as part of a three-headed running back committee, similar to the one Coleman was a part of in San Francisco last season. Friday’s game made it clear that Johnson is ahead of Carter on the depth chart, but with a rotation like that, depth chart position doesn’t carry much meaning.

Fantasy football implications

Carter has the ceiling that the other two don’t, but that’s not going to help much when it comes to fantasy drafts. Unless one player stands out above the rest and makes it next to impossible for the team to justify a rotation, all three could keep fantasy owners guessing throughout the season. For now, Coleman’s worth a late-round flyer, and Carter has value in keeper leagues.