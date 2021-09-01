Who won Jets WR battle between Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims

Free agent addition Corey Davis solidified his status as the No. 1 receiver for the New York Jets. Behind him, however, the team’s depth chart was less defined when the team started preseason play. Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder were all vying for next spots.

Moore, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, is a player that the team is especially high on. He’s a guy they see growing into a big role. However, he battled a quad injury throughout camp, and did not see any preseason snaps. He should be fine for the regular season, and figures to start the year as the third receiver.

Crowder will start the year in his usual role in the slot. Early on, it looks like he’ll see the second-most looks from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, but that might not last as Moore gets up to speed in the offense. There was even some trade talk about Crowder in the offseason after the Jets took Moore with the 34th pick, so this is likely his last hurrah with the team.

The same could be said for Mims, who’s future with the team has been the subject of some speculation over the summer. He missed some time lately with injury, and back in the first week of the preseason, he was the sixth receiver to enter the game.

Verdict

Among these three players, the future belongs to Moore. A big play waiting to happen every time he gets the ball in his hands, it’s just a matter of weeks until he takes over for Crowder. Heading into the season, keep an eye on how he’s progressed from the injury that kept him out of preseason action. At one point, he was reportedly going to play in the exhibition finale, and he’s on track to suit up in Week 1.

Fantasy football implications

Moore is definitely the better long-term addition as a third receiver or Flex option in fantasy.

Crowder still has some value as well. He’s a veteran who’s got a proven track record. Just be careful not to overdraft him.