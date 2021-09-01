Odds and bet splits for Top 25 games in Week 1 of college football

Gone are the days when Week 1 of the college football season meant 50-point blowouts across the country. Sure we might find a few of those throughout Labor Day weekend, but plenty of intriguing matchups featuring Top-25 programs will be tested from the jump.
At this point last week, few people argued Bret Bielema would out-coach Scott Frost and lead Illinois to a victory over Nebraska to open the season. One game can completely change the perception of a team unlike any other sport.
Below is a look at some of the odds and betting splits from the betting public to this point. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers
One of the biggest games of the entire college football season will happen in Week 1 from Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson is entering as a three-point favorite, and bettors are split on what will happen in this matchup with half of the bets going to each side, though 54% of the money is coming in on Georgia as the underdog.
Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Miami Hurricanes
Betting against Alabama in the opening weekend of the season in a big-time matchup has proven to be unwise, and bettors are siding with the Crimson Tide in a game set to be played in Atlanta. Alabama is an 18.5-point favorite, and they are getting 67% of the handle and 66% of the bets their way.
Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Wisconsin Badgers
The best game of Saturday’s early window will feature Penn State and Wisconsin with the Badgers as 4.5-point favorites, and that’s where the public is headed. Wisconsin is seeing 74% of bets in addition to 67% of the handle going into this weekend’s game at Camp Randall Stadium.
Here are the latest bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for 2021 College Football Week 1:
Top 25 College Football Week 1 Bet Splits
|Teams
|Point Spread
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Total Points
|% Handle
|% Bets
|Moneyline
|% Handle
|% Bets
|#4 Ohio State
|-13.5
|95%
|92%
|Over 64.5
|27%
|38%
|-590
|97%
|97%
|Minnesota
|13.5
|5%
|8%
|Under 64.5
|73%
|62%
|425
|3%
|3%
|#10 North Carolina
|-5.5
|92%
|85%
|Over 64.0
|8%
|21%
|-210
|87%
|88%
|Virginia Tech
|5.5
|8%
|15%
|Under 64.0
|92%
|79%
|175
|13%
|12%
|#19 Penn State
|4.5
|33%
|26%
|Over 50.0
|88%
|46%
|175
|40%
|18%
|#12 Wisconsin
|-4.5
|67%
|74%
|Under 50.0
|12%
|54%
|-210
|60%
|82%
|Fresno State
|20.5
|28%
|36%
|Over 63.0
|30%
|37%
|800
|6%
|2%
|#11 Oregon
|-20.5
|72%
|64%
|Under 63.0
|70%
|63%
|-1375
|94%
|98%
|#1 Alabama
|-18.5
|67%
|66%
|Over 62.0
|38%
|50%
|-900
|92%
|97%
|Miami FL
|18.5
|33%
|34%
|Under 62.0
|62%
|50%
|600
|8%
|3%
|#17 Indiana
|3.5
|51%
|58%
|Over 45.0
|8%
|63%
|150
|77%
|41%
|#18 Iowa
|-3.5
|49%
|42%
|Under 45.0
|92%
|37%
|-170
|23%
|59%
|Miami OH
|23
|5%
|13%
|Over 50.5
|3%
|87%
|1000
|7%
|3%
|#8 Cincinnati
|-23
|95%
|87%
|Under 50.5
|97%
|13%
|-2000
|93%
|97%
|#23 Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|58%
|31%
|Over 58.0
|4%
|51%
|245
|17%
|4%
|#21 Texas
|-8
|42%
|69%
|Under 58.0
|96%
|49%
|-310
|83%
|96%
|San Jose State
|14
|66%
|49%
|Over 59.5
|67%
|76%
|450
|3%
|1%
|#15 USC
|-14
|34%
|51%
|Under 59.5
|33%
|24%
|-630
|97%
|99%
|#5 Georgia
|3
|54%
|50%
|Over 51.5
|78%
|87%
|140
|40%
|22%
|#3 Clemson
|-3
|46%
|49%
|Under 51.5
|22%
|13%
|-160
|60%
|78%
|Florida Atlantic
|23.5
|20%
|26%
|Over 52.5
|17%
|90%
|1000
|4%
|2%
|#13 Florida
|-23.5
|80%
|74%
|Under 52.5
|83%
|10%
|-2000
|96%
|98%
|Kent State
|28
|68%
|11%
|Over 67.0
|80%
|24%
|1800
|16%
|3%
|#6 Texas A&M
|-28
|32%
|89%
|Under 67.0
|20%
|76%
|-4500
|84%
|97%
|#16 LSU
|-3.5
|69%
|52%
|Over 66.0
|1%
|15%
|-165
|89%
|94%
|UCLA
|3.5
|31%
|48%
|Under 66.0
|99%
|85%
|145
|11%
|6%
|#9 Notre Dame
|-7.5
|68%
|48%
|Over 55.0
|36%
|54%
|-280
|82%
|96%
|Florida State
|7.5
|32%
|52%
|Under 55.0
|64%
|46%
|225
|18%
|4%
