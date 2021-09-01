Odds and bet splits for Top 25 games in Week 1 of college football

Gone are the days when Week 1 of the college football season meant 50-point blowouts across the country. Sure we might find a few of those throughout Labor Day weekend, but plenty of intriguing matchups featuring Top-25 programs will be tested from the jump.

At this point last week, few people argued Bret Bielema would out-coach Scott Frost and lead Illinois to a victory over Nebraska to open the season. One game can completely change the perception of a team unlike any other sport.

Below is a look at some of the odds and betting splits from the betting public to this point. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

One of the biggest games of the entire college football season will happen in Week 1 from Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson is entering as a three-point favorite, and bettors are split on what will happen in this matchup with half of the bets going to each side, though 54% of the money is coming in on Georgia as the underdog.

Betting against Alabama in the opening weekend of the season in a big-time matchup has proven to be unwise, and bettors are siding with the Crimson Tide in a game set to be played in Atlanta. Alabama is an 18.5-point favorite, and they are getting 67% of the handle and 66% of the bets their way.

The best game of Saturday’s early window will feature Penn State and Wisconsin with the Badgers as 4.5-point favorites, and that’s where the public is headed. Wisconsin is seeing 74% of bets in addition to 67% of the handle going into this weekend’s game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here are the latest bet splits from DraftKings Sportsbook for 2021 College Football Week 1:

Top 25 College Football Week 1 Bet Splits Teams Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Point Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets #4 Ohio State -13.5 95% 92% Over 64.5 27% 38% -590 97% 97% Minnesota 13.5 5% 8% Under 64.5 73% 62% 425 3% 3% #10 North Carolina -5.5 92% 85% Over 64.0 8% 21% -210 87% 88% Virginia Tech 5.5 8% 15% Under 64.0 92% 79% 175 13% 12% #19 Penn State 4.5 33% 26% Over 50.0 88% 46% 175 40% 18% #12 Wisconsin -4.5 67% 74% Under 50.0 12% 54% -210 60% 82% Fresno State 20.5 28% 36% Over 63.0 30% 37% 800 6% 2% #11 Oregon -20.5 72% 64% Under 63.0 70% 63% -1375 94% 98% #1 Alabama -18.5 67% 66% Over 62.0 38% 50% -900 92% 97% Miami FL 18.5 33% 34% Under 62.0 62% 50% 600 8% 3% #17 Indiana 3.5 51% 58% Over 45.0 8% 63% 150 77% 41% #18 Iowa -3.5 49% 42% Under 45.0 92% 37% -170 23% 59% Miami OH 23 5% 13% Over 50.5 3% 87% 1000 7% 3% #8 Cincinnati -23 95% 87% Under 50.5 97% 13% -2000 93% 97% #23 Louisiana-Lafayette 8 58% 31% Over 58.0 4% 51% 245 17% 4% #21 Texas -8 42% 69% Under 58.0 96% 49% -310 83% 96% San Jose State 14 66% 49% Over 59.5 67% 76% 450 3% 1% #15 USC -14 34% 51% Under 59.5 33% 24% -630 97% 99% #5 Georgia 3 54% 50% Over 51.5 78% 87% 140 40% 22% #3 Clemson -3 46% 49% Under 51.5 22% 13% -160 60% 78% Florida Atlantic 23.5 20% 26% Over 52.5 17% 90% 1000 4% 2% #13 Florida -23.5 80% 74% Under 52.5 83% 10% -2000 96% 98% Kent State 28 68% 11% Over 67.0 80% 24% 1800 16% 3% #6 Texas A&M -28 32% 89% Under 67.0 20% 76% -4500 84% 97% #16 LSU -3.5 69% 52% Over 66.0 1% 15% -165 89% 94% UCLA 3.5 31% 48% Under 66.0 99% 85% 145 11% 6% #9 Notre Dame -7.5 68% 48% Over 55.0 36% 54% -280 82% 96% Florida State 7.5 32% 52% Under 55.0 64% 46% 225 18% 4%

