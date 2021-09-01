Who won Panthers WR battle between DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Terrace Marshall

The Carolina Panthers have quietly accumulate one of the more interesting top three wide receiver trios in the league. D.J. Moore is coming off his second straight season with more than 1,100 yards. He finished with a career-high 1,193 receiving yards last year and four touchdowns. Robby Anderson, in his first season with the Panthers, finished with 1,096 yards, a new career high after spending his first four seasons with the Jets, and three touchdowns. The newest addition is maybe the most exciting, second-round Terrance Marshall. He’s got an incredible size/speed combination, and had one of the best showing of anyone in the NFL last month.

In the preseason finale, Moore and Anderson both played 38 snaps, all with the starters. That’s not too surprising, since they’re both coming off big seasons in 2020. Marshall played 23 snaps, but he caught three passes on four targets and finished with 43 yards and a touchdown.

Verdict

Moore is the No. 1, Anderson is the No. 2, and Marshall is the No. 3 in Carolina. Look for Marshall’s workload to climb as the season goes along.

Fantasy football implications

Moore is still the best fantasy pick of the bunch—unless you’re in a keeper league, where Marshall is a must-have—and would be a great WR2. Anderson would make a solid addition to your lineup too as a third receiver. For now, Marshall’s production is going to be limited by the presence of those two and dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s healthy and ready to roll this season.