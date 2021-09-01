Who won Chargers WR battle between Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer

The battle for the Los Angeles Chargers third receiver spot got a little clearer in the last week of the preseason. What was seen by most as a three-way race became a two-man show on Tuesday when the team released Tyron Johnson. And with Week 1 around the corner, the third receiver spot looks like it belongs to Jalen Guyton.

Guyton sat in the team’s third preseason game, along with starters Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. It’s a good indication that the team sees something to build on after he posted 511 yards and three touchdowns on just 28 catches last season.

Palmer did get some work in the preseason finale, catching three passes for 26 yards. A third-round pick this year, Palmer’s a speedy, large-framed receiver who could see his playing time tick up if Mike Williams misses time with injuries.

Verdict

Guyton’s the guy. He’s got big play potential with incredible speed, and he should see an uptick in production this year.

Fantasy football implications

Guyton’s a late-round flyer at best, and you can probably avoid Palmer entirely to start the season. But keep an eye on the Chargers receivers, as the depth chart could get a shake up if injuries start to pile up.