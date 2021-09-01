Who won Cowboys TE battle between Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

The battle for the Dallas Cowboys’ top tight end spot was one of the more intriguing subplots happening in the preseason. Blake Jarwin, who was supposed to be the starter last year, returned from the injury that knocked him out of action at the beginning of the season. But he would have to beat out Dalton Schultz, who stepped in to fill the void in 2020 and produced 615 yards and four touchdowns on 63 catches.

Unfortunately, with the preseason over and the regular season just over a week away, we don’t really have a clearer picture than we did back in July.

Both players sat out the preseason finale, but the week before that, they were both on the field. Their snap counts largely mirrored each other in that one. Schultz saw 12 snaps to Jarwin’s 10, but Schultz had a slight edge when Dallas had just one tight end in the formation.

Verdict

It looks like it’s going to be a two-man tight end rotation in Dallas, similar to what the Los Angeles Rams did last year with Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. That’s a great move for the offense, deploying both of their seam-stretching tight ends to keep defenses guessing, but it’s going to frustrate fantasy owners.

Fantasy football implications

If anything, Schultz might have a slight edge, but you shouldn’t view either of these guys as a TE1 for fantasy purposes. Keep an eye on the offense, however, in case the Cowboys develop a clear preference for one or the other.