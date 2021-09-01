CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Thursday, September 2

USMNT and Mexico headline the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, which is slated to take place during November and December in Qatar. The top three teams from this stage automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the team finishing fourth goes to a playoff among teams from other federations.

Mexico is a slim favorite to win the group at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +110. The USA follows at +125 and then there is a significant drop to Canada at +1000 and Costa Rica at +1400. The USMNT and Mexico are scheduled to play on November 12 and again on March 24.

All matches will be available on a live stream at Paramount+. CBS Sports Network, Univision USA, and TUDN USA will offer televised coverage of some matches.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule, September 2

Canada vs. Honduras

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Canada -170, Honduras +475

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Stream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Panama +195, Costa Rica +140

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Channel: Univision USA, TUDN USA

Stream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Mexico -650, Jamaica +850

USA vs. El Salvador

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network, Univision

Stream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: USA -195, El Salvador +475