US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 2 on Wednesday, September 1

The second round of the US Open gets underway on Wednesday morning and we’ve already had a couple notable upsets in the men’s draw. The first round saw No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta lose in five sets to Maxime Cressy and No. 19 seed John Isner lost to Brandon Nakashima.

The highest seeds playing in Wednesday’s second round slate are No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev is a -8000 favorite over Dominik Koepfer at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tsitsipas is a -4000 favorite over Adrian Mannarino.

Coverage begins on ESPN’s many channels at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

US Open Men September 1st Player vs. Player Player vs. Player Dusan Lajovic -145 vs. Peter Gojowczyk +120 Kevin Anderson +195 vs. Diego Schwartzman -240 Marcos Giron +100 vs. Daniel Evans -120 Christian Garin -190 vs. Henri Laaksonen +155 Philipp Kohlschreiber -320 vs. Pablo Andujar +250 Andrey Rublev -3000 vs. Pedro Martinez +1100 Brandon Nakashima -370 vs. Alex Molcan +285 Casper Ruud -1100 vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp +650 Grigor Dimitrov -205 vs. Alexei Popyrin +165 Facundo Bagnis -140 vs. Marco Trungelliti +115 Carlos Alcaraz Garfia -380 vs. Arthur Rinderknech +290 Bernabe Zapata Miralles +525 vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime -750 Roberto Bautista Agut -220 vs. Emil Ruusuvuori +180 Dominik Koepfer +1500 vs. Daniil Medvedev -8000 Frances Tiafoe -340 vs. Guido Pella +265 Adrian Mannarino +1300 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas -4000 Lorenzo Musetti +290 vs. Reilly Opelka -380 Alexander Zverev -6000 vs. Albert Ramos -Vinolas +1500 Lloyd Harris -390 vs. Ernesto Escobedo +300 Kei Nishikori -130 vs. Mackenzie McDonald +110

ESPN live stream options

11:00 AM: Court 4

11:00 AM: Court 9

11:00 AM: Court 8

11:00 AM: Court 12

11:00 AM: Court 13

11:00 AM: Grandstand

11:00 AM: Court 5

11:00 AM: Court 14

11:00 AM: Court 10

11:00 AM: Court 15

11:00 AM: In Spanish - (5) Rublev vs. Martinez

11:00 AM: Court 7

11:00 AM: Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00 AM: Court 6

11:00 AM: Court 17

11:00 AM: Court 11

12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)

6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)

7:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #3

7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)

7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)