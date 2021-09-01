US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 2 on Wednesday, September 1

The second round of the US Open gets underway on Wednesday morning and we’ve already had a couple notable upsets in the men’s draw. The first round saw No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta lose in five sets to Maxime Cressy and No. 19 seed John Isner lost to Brandon Nakashima.
The highest seeds playing in Wednesday’s second round slate are No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev is a -8000 favorite over Dominik Koepfer at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tsitsipas is a -4000 favorite over Adrian Mannarino.
Coverage begins on ESPN’s many channels at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.
If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.
Schedule and odds
US Open Men September 1st
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Dusan Lajovic -145
|vs.
|Peter Gojowczyk +120
|Kevin Anderson +195
|vs.
|Diego Schwartzman -240
|Marcos Giron +100
|vs.
|Daniel Evans -120
|Christian Garin -190
|vs.
|Henri Laaksonen +155
|Philipp Kohlschreiber -320
|vs.
|Pablo Andujar +250
|Andrey Rublev -3000
|vs.
|Pedro Martinez +1100
|Brandon Nakashima -370
|vs.
|Alex Molcan +285
|Casper Ruud -1100
|vs.
|Botic Van De Zandschulp +650
|Grigor Dimitrov -205
|vs.
|Alexei Popyrin +165
|Facundo Bagnis -140
|vs.
|Marco Trungelliti +115
|Carlos Alcaraz Garfia -380
|vs.
|Arthur Rinderknech +290
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles +525
|vs.
|Felix Auger-Aliassime -750
|Roberto Bautista Agut -220
|vs.
|Emil Ruusuvuori +180
|Dominik Koepfer +1500
|vs.
|Daniil Medvedev -8000
|Frances Tiafoe -340
|vs.
|Guido Pella +265
|Adrian Mannarino +1300
|vs.
|Stefanos Tsitsipas -4000
|Lorenzo Musetti +290
|vs.
|Reilly Opelka -380
|Alexander Zverev -6000
|vs.
|Albert Ramos -Vinolas +1500
|Lloyd Harris -390
|vs.
|Ernesto Escobedo +300
|Kei Nishikori -130
|vs.
|Mackenzie McDonald +110
