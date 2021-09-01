 clock menu more-arrow no yes

US Open live stream: How to watch men’s Round 2 on Wednesday, September 1

The US Open heads into the second round on Wednesday. We break down who is playing in the men’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns the ball against Richard Gasquet (not pictured) of France during their Men’s Singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The second round of the US Open gets underway on Wednesday morning and we’ve already had a couple notable upsets in the men’s draw. The first round saw No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta lose in five sets to Maxime Cressy and No. 19 seed John Isner lost to Brandon Nakashima.

The highest seeds playing in Wednesday’s second round slate are No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev is a -8000 favorite over Dominik Koepfer at DraftKings Sportsbook while Tsitsipas is a -4000 favorite over Adrian Mannarino.

Coverage begins on ESPN’s many channels at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

US Open Men September 1st

Player vs. Player
Player vs. Player
Dusan Lajovic -145 vs. Peter Gojowczyk +120
Kevin Anderson +195 vs. Diego Schwartzman -240
Marcos Giron +100 vs. Daniel Evans -120
Christian Garin -190 vs. Henri Laaksonen +155
Philipp Kohlschreiber -320 vs. Pablo Andujar +250
Andrey Rublev -3000 vs. Pedro Martinez +1100
Brandon Nakashima -370 vs. Alex Molcan +285
Casper Ruud -1100 vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp +650
Grigor Dimitrov -205 vs. Alexei Popyrin +165
Facundo Bagnis -140 vs. Marco Trungelliti +115
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia -380 vs. Arthur Rinderknech +290
Bernabe Zapata Miralles +525 vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime -750
Roberto Bautista Agut -220 vs. Emil Ruusuvuori +180
Dominik Koepfer +1500 vs. Daniil Medvedev -8000
Frances Tiafoe -340 vs. Guido Pella +265
Adrian Mannarino +1300 vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas -4000
Lorenzo Musetti +290 vs. Reilly Opelka -380
Alexander Zverev -6000 vs. Albert Ramos -Vinolas +1500
Lloyd Harris -390 vs. Ernesto Escobedo +300
Kei Nishikori -130 vs. Mackenzie McDonald +110

ESPN live stream options

11:00 AM: Court 4
11:00 AM: Court 9
11:00 AM: Court 8
11:00 AM: Court 12
11:00 AM: Court 13
11:00 AM: Grandstand
11:00 AM: Court 5
11:00 AM: Court 14
11:00 AM: Court 10
11:00 AM: Court 15
11:00 AM: In Spanish - (5) Rublev vs. Martinez
11:00 AM: Court 7
11:00 AM: Louis Armstrong Stadium
11:00 AM: Court 6
11:00 AM: Court 17
11:00 AM: Court 11
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium
12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
7:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #3
7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)
7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)

