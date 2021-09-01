US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 2 on Wednesday, September 1

The second round of the US Open gets underway on Wednesday morning and we’ve had mostly chalk advancing through the first round. The most notable upset saw Sara Sorribes Tormo knock off No. 22 Karolina Muchova. It’s a little different than the men’s side where we saw some teens and higher knocked off.

Wednesday features two of the top three seeds in action, with No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Naomi Osaka both playing. Sabalenka will face Tamara Zidansek at 11 a.m. and is a -1000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Osaka will face Olga Danilovic in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon and is a -1600 favorite.

Women’s tournament coverage begins at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

US Open Women September 1st Player vs. Player Player vs. Player Viktorija Golubic +205 vs. Bianca Andreescu -285 Olga Danilovic +850 vs. Naomi Osaka -1600 Elina Svitolina -1200 vs. Rebeka Masarova +700 Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +500 vs. Ons Jabeur -750 Andrea Petkovic +475 vs. Garbine Muguruza -650 Elise Mertens -1600 vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou +850 Kaia Kanepi +135 vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez -165 Marketa Vondrousova -120 vs. Daria Kasatkina +100 Victoria Azarenka -800 vs. Jasmine Paolini +525 Kristina Kucova +625 vs. Simona Halep -1000 Kamilla Rakhimova +290 vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova -380 Barbora Krejcikova -1100 vs. Christina Mchale +675 Tamara Zidansek +625 vs. Aryna Sabalenka -1000 Danielle Rose Collins -650 vs. Kaja Juvan +450 Elena Rybakina -360 vs. Caroline Garcia +280 Sloane Stephens +200 vs. Cori Gauff -250 Angelique Kerber -425 vs. Anhelina Kalinina +320 Paula Badosa -550 vs. Varvara Gracheva +400 Belinda Bencic -1400 vs. Martina Trevisan +800 Karolina Pliskova -245 vs. Amanda Anisimova +195 Ashleigh Barty -1000 vs. Clara Tauson +625 Katerina Siniakova +180 vs. Maria Sakkari -220 Ajla Tomljanovic -125 vs. Petra Martic +105

