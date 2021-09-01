US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 2 on Wednesday, September 1

The second round of the US Open gets underway on Wednesday morning and we’ve had mostly chalk advancing through the first round. The most notable upset saw Sara Sorribes Tormo knock off No. 22 Karolina Muchova. It’s a little different than the men’s side where we saw some teens and higher knocked off.
Wednesday features two of the top three seeds in action, with No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Naomi Osaka both playing. Sabalenka will face Tamara Zidansek at 11 a.m. and is a -1000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Osaka will face Olga Danilovic in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon and is a -1600 favorite.
Women’s tournament coverage begins at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.
If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.
Schedule and odds
US Open Women September 1st
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Player
|vs.
|Player
|Viktorija Golubic +205
|vs.
|Bianca Andreescu -285
|Olga Danilovic +850
|vs.
|Naomi Osaka -1600
|Elina Svitolina -1200
|vs.
|Rebeka Masarova +700
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +500
|vs.
|Ons Jabeur -750
|Andrea Petkovic +475
|vs.
|Garbine Muguruza -650
|Elise Mertens -1600
|vs.
|Valentini Grammatikopoulou +850
|Kaia Kanepi +135
|vs.
|Leylah Annie Fernandez -165
|Marketa Vondrousova -120
|vs.
|Daria Kasatkina +100
|Victoria Azarenka -800
|vs.
|Jasmine Paolini +525
|Kristina Kucova +625
|vs.
|Simona Halep -1000
|Kamilla Rakhimova +290
|vs.
|Ekaterina Alexandrova -380
|Barbora Krejcikova -1100
|vs.
|Christina Mchale +675
|Tamara Zidansek +625
|vs.
|Aryna Sabalenka -1000
|Danielle Rose Collins -650
|vs.
|Kaja Juvan +450
|Elena Rybakina -360
|vs.
|Caroline Garcia +280
|Sloane Stephens +200
|vs.
|Cori Gauff -250
|Angelique Kerber -425
|vs.
|Anhelina Kalinina +320
|Paula Badosa -550
|vs.
|Varvara Gracheva +400
|Belinda Bencic -1400
|vs.
|Martina Trevisan +800
|Karolina Pliskova -245
|vs.
|Amanda Anisimova +195
|Ashleigh Barty -1000
|vs.
|Clara Tauson +625
|Katerina Siniakova +180
|vs.
|Maria Sakkari -220
|Ajla Tomljanovic -125
|vs.
|Petra Martic +105
ESPN live stream options
11:00 AM: Court 4
11:00 AM: Court 9
11:00 AM: Court 8
11:00 AM: Court 12
11:00 AM: Court 13
11:00 AM: Grandstand
11:00 AM: Court 5
11:00 AM: Court 14
11:00 AM: Court 10
11:00 AM: Court 15
11:00 AM: In Spanish - (5) Rublev vs. Martinez
11:00 AM: Court 7
11:00 AM: Louis Armstrong Stadium
11:00 AM: Court 6
11:00 AM: Court 17
11:00 AM: Court 11
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium
12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
7:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #3
7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)
7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)