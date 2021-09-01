 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

US Open live stream: How to watch women’s Round 2 on Wednesday, September 1

The US Open heads into the second round on Wednesday. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Naomi Osaka of Japan serves against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic during their women’s singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The second round of the US Open gets underway on Wednesday morning and we’ve had mostly chalk advancing through the first round. The most notable upset saw Sara Sorribes Tormo knock off No. 22 Karolina Muchova. It’s a little different than the men’s side where we saw some teens and higher knocked off.

Wednesday features two of the top three seeds in action, with No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Naomi Osaka both playing. Sabalenka will face Tamara Zidansek at 11 a.m. and is a -1000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Osaka will face Olga Danilovic in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon and is a -1600 favorite.

Women’s tournament coverage begins at 11 a.m. and will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. That is followed by links for live streaming options at ESPN.

Schedule and odds

US Open Women September 1st

Player vs. Player
Player vs. Player
Viktorija Golubic +205 vs. Bianca Andreescu -285
Olga Danilovic +850 vs. Naomi Osaka -1600
Elina Svitolina -1200 vs. Rebeka Masarova +700
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano +500 vs. Ons Jabeur -750
Andrea Petkovic +475 vs. Garbine Muguruza -650
Elise Mertens -1600 vs. Valentini Grammatikopoulou +850
Kaia Kanepi +135 vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez -165
Marketa Vondrousova -120 vs. Daria Kasatkina +100
Victoria Azarenka -800 vs. Jasmine Paolini +525
Kristina Kucova +625 vs. Simona Halep -1000
Kamilla Rakhimova +290 vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova -380
Barbora Krejcikova -1100 vs. Christina Mchale +675
Tamara Zidansek +625 vs. Aryna Sabalenka -1000
Danielle Rose Collins -650 vs. Kaja Juvan +450
Elena Rybakina -360 vs. Caroline Garcia +280
Sloane Stephens +200 vs. Cori Gauff -250
Angelique Kerber -425 vs. Anhelina Kalinina +320
Paula Badosa -550 vs. Varvara Gracheva +400
Belinda Bencic -1400 vs. Martina Trevisan +800
Karolina Pliskova -245 vs. Amanda Anisimova +195
Ashleigh Barty -1000 vs. Clara Tauson +625
Katerina Siniakova +180 vs. Maria Sakkari -220
Ajla Tomljanovic -125 vs. Petra Martic +105

ESPN live stream options

11:00 AM: Court 4
11:00 AM: Court 9
11:00 AM: Court 8
11:00 AM: Court 12
11:00 AM: Court 13
11:00 AM: Grandstand
11:00 AM: Court 5
11:00 AM: Court 14
11:00 AM: Court 10
11:00 AM: Court 15
11:00 AM: In Spanish - (5) Rublev vs. Martinez
11:00 AM: Court 7
11:00 AM: Louis Armstrong Stadium
11:00 AM: Court 6
11:00 AM: Court 17
11:00 AM: Court 11
12:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium
12:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
6:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Second Round)
7:00 PM: Arthur Ashe Stadium - Match #3
7:00 PM: Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM (Second Round)
7:00 PM: 2021 US Open (Segunda Ronda)

More From DraftKings Nation