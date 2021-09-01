 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Naomi Osaka in the second round of the 2021 US Open on TV and via live stream

The defending US Open champ is back in action in the second round. We break down what you need to know.

By David Fucillo

Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates against Marie Bouzkova (not pictured) of the Czech Republic during their Women’s Singles first round match on Day One of the 2021 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The US Open tennis tournament is headed into the second round on Wednesday and world No. 3 Naomi Osaka will face No. 145 Olga Danilovic at noon ET. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and is going to be available on both ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN, the ESPN app, and a TennisChannel.com with a cable subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access either channel for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Osaka advanced out of the first round with a straight sets win over Marie Bouzkova while Danilovic advanced with a straight sets win over Alycia Parks. Danilovic had to win three qualifying matches to earn her berth in the US Open. This is the first match between Osaka and Danilovic.

Osaka is a -1800 favorite to win the match at DraftKings Sportsbook while Danilovic is +900. You can bet total games at either 17.5 or 18.5 Over 17.5 is priced at -125 while under is at +105. Over 18.5 is priced at +115 while under is at -140.

