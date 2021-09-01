Who won Chiefs WR battle between Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle

The Chiefs have been spoiled for choice as far as receiving options in recent years as quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had plenty of talent on the field to throw to. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are the two obvious priorities for targets, but after the departure of Sammy Watkins this last season, the WR2 spot has basically been up for grabs and the next guys in line — Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle — have all been making their case as to why it should be them.

Verdict

Pringle made a strong case for himself, going 6-for-7 for 73 yards and a touchdown in his first two games of preseason while only grabbing 1 for 11 yards in their third game against the Vikings. Hardman had one carry for 8 yards in that third game, while he caught 4 passes for 39 yards in their second game. Lastly, Robinson caught 2 passes in each of the 2 games he played, going for 10 yards against the Cardinals and 30 yards against the Vikings.

It looks as though Mecole Hardman will be the WR2 going forward without Watkins in the picture barring any unforeseen circumstances, as he’s poised to have a breakout season. Robinson should still get plenty of snaps but Hardman is expected to pick up the majority of the targets that would have gone to Watkins if he stuck around.

Fantasy football implications

Hardman’s current ADP has him going at around #126 which puts him in a good spot to take a risk in fantasy drafts, especially in PPR leagues. If he turns into a solid weekly starter and grabs the majority of those WR2 targets, he could pay off huge. As always, players set to have breakout seasons have a risk of being blown way out of proportion and it could end up backfiring, so fantasy managers should make sure to keep an eye on him and be cautious when throwing him in their lineups.