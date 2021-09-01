Who has the edge in NL Rookie of the Year race?

With the final month of the 2021 MLB regular season upon us, the playoff and award races are starting to heat up. When it comes to the NL Rookie of the Year race, Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was the favorite heading into the season. However, he got injured for a considerable amount of time, which led to Miami Marlins starter Trevor Rogers being the frontrunner.

But Rogers has not pitched since July 31, which has opened up the doors for Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India and Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

Below we are going to look at where the current NL ROY odds stand courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and give our pick on who will ultimately win the award.

NL Rookie of the Year contenders

Jonathan India -900

Trevor Rogers +600

Patrick Wisdom +1000

Jonathan India, Cincinnati - India has been one of the more consistent rookie hitters this season that kind of came out of nowhere for the Reds. This season, a lot of attention has been on the play of Jesse Winkler, Nick Castellanos, and Joey Votto. All three players have played phenomenal this season and are huge parts to one of the most powerful offenses in the majors.

However, you also had to add India in the fold, who came into this season as the Reds’ fifth best prospect. The 24-year-old infielder is slugging .270 with 17 HRs and 59 RBI this season. In the first half of the 2021 season, India was hitting .275 with 6 HRs and 35 RBI, which was accompanied by him hitting over .300 in June and July.

Trevor Rogers, Miami - Rogers has gone from the betting favorite to the underdog to win the NL Rookie of the Year. The All-Star pitcher has a 7-6 record with an ERA of 2.45 through 20 starts this season. But as we stated earlier, the 23-year-old starter has not pitched since July 31 reportedly due to a family medical situation. Rogers just recently went through a rehab start last weekend and could return to the Marlins’ starting rotation this week.

Patrick Wisdom, Cubs - Wisdom is a long-shot to win the NL ROY award, but is giving Cubs fans something to think about towards the future. This season, the 30-year-old infielder is hitting .256 with 25 HRs and 50 RBI. The Cubs are in serious rebuild mode, but Wisdom is showcasing a good amount of power. Last month, he hit .226, which was one of his lowest monthly averages, but crushed 9 HRs. The only way Wisdom closes the gap is if he can hit 5-10 more or HRs and push his batting average to .265/.270.

My pick: Jonathan India, Reds

