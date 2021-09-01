TOUR Championship rules and handicaps for PGA Tour season-finale at East Lake Golf Club

The PGA Tour’s season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta operates differently than every other event. What players did over the last year is boiled down to a couple of strokes over the four-day tournament that finishes the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
So while each golfer will play the same course the same way, Patrick Cantlay’s win at the BMW Championship last week means he’s got a two-stroke lead before anyone puts a peg in the ground on Thursday. He’s No. 1 in FedEx Cup points, and that gives him two shots over second place, and 10 shots over the bottom five players in the field that finished 26th-30th in the FedEx Cup.
The field will be reset every day, and notice the combatants from last week’s BMW Championship in Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau will be the last group of the day and playing together.
Here’s where every player will start the 2021 Tour Championship with their handicap included.
1. Patrick Cantlay -10
2. Bryson DeChambeau -8
3. Tony Finau -7
4. Jon Rahm -6
5. Cameron Smith -5
T6. Justin Thomas -4
T6. Harris English -4
T6. Abraham Ancer -4
T6. Jordan Spieth -4
T6. Sam Burns -4
T11. Collin Morikawa -3
T11. Sungjae Im -3
T11. Viktor Hovland -3
T11. Louis Oosthuizen -3
T11. Dustin Johnson -3
T16. Rory McIlroy -2
T16. Xander Schauffele -2
T16. Jason Kokrak -2
T16. Kevin Na -2
T16. Brooks Koepka -2
T21. Corey Conners -1
T21. Hideki Matsuyama -1
T21. Stewart Cink -1
T21. Joaquin Niemann -1
T21. Scottie Scheffler -1
T26. Daniel Berger E
T26. Erik van Rooyen E
T26. Sergio Garcia E
T26. Billy Horschel E
T26. Patrick Reed E
This is also the biggest purse available for all golfers on the PGA Tour, as the winner not only receives a five-year PGA Tour exemption and entrance into all majors in 2022, but first place also comes with a boatload of cash.
1. $15,000,000
2. $5,000,000
3. $4,000,000
4. $3,000,000
5. $2,500,000
6. $1,900,000
7. $1,300,000
8. $1,100,000
9. $950,000
10. $830,000
11. $750,000
12. $705,000
13. $660,000
14. $620,000
15. $595,000
16. $570,000
17. $550,000
18. $535,000
19. $520,000
20. $505,000
21. $490,000
22. $478,000
23. $466,000
24. $456,000
25. $445,000
26. $435,000
27. $425,000
28. $415,000
29. $405,000
30. $395,000