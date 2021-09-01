TOUR Championship rules and handicaps for PGA Tour season-finale at East Lake Golf Club

The PGA Tour’s season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta operates differently than every other event. What players did over the last year is boiled down to a couple of strokes over the four-day tournament that finishes the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

So while each golfer will play the same course the same way, Patrick Cantlay’s win at the BMW Championship last week means he’s got a two-stroke lead before anyone puts a peg in the ground on Thursday. He’s No. 1 in FedEx Cup points, and that gives him two shots over second place, and 10 shots over the bottom five players in the field that finished 26th-30th in the FedEx Cup.

The field will be reset every day, and notice the combatants from last week’s BMW Championship in Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau will be the last group of the day and playing together.

Here’s where every player will start the 2021 Tour Championship with their handicap included.

1. Patrick Cantlay -10

2. Bryson DeChambeau -8

3. Tony Finau -7

4. Jon Rahm -6

5. Cameron Smith -5

T6. Justin Thomas -4

T6. Harris English -4

T6. Abraham Ancer -4

T6. Jordan Spieth -4

T6. Sam Burns -4

T11. Collin Morikawa -3

T11. Sungjae Im -3

T11. Viktor Hovland -3

T11. Louis Oosthuizen -3

T11. Dustin Johnson -3

T16. Rory McIlroy -2

T16. Xander Schauffele -2

T16. Jason Kokrak -2

T16. Kevin Na -2

T16. Brooks Koepka -2

T21. Corey Conners -1

T21. Hideki Matsuyama -1

T21. Stewart Cink -1

T21. Joaquin Niemann -1

T21. Scottie Scheffler -1

T26. Daniel Berger E

T26. Erik van Rooyen E

T26. Sergio Garcia E

T26. Billy Horschel E

T26. Patrick Reed E

This is also the biggest purse available for all golfers on the PGA Tour, as the winner not only receives a five-year PGA Tour exemption and entrance into all majors in 2022, but first place also comes with a boatload of cash.

1. $15,000,000

2. $5,000,000

3. $4,000,000

4. $3,000,000

5. $2,500,000

6. $1,900,000

7. $1,300,000

8. $1,100,000

9. $950,000

10. $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

18. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23. $466,000

24. $456,000

25. $445,000

26. $435,000

27. $425,000

28. $415,000

29. $405,000

30. $395,000