Tracking which teams have clinched a spot in 2021 WNBA playoffs

With the calendar turning to September, we are only 22 days away from the start of the 2021 WNBA playoffs. As of September 1, only the Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces, and Phoenix Mercury have clinched playoff berths. The Minnesota Lynx, who are currently sitting in fourth place with a 16-9 record should be joining these four teams soon.

While those four teams know that they will be playing basketball later this month, there are four teams fighting for the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoffs. The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings currently possess the last two spots. However, they are receiving a lot of pressure from the Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks. It should be interesting to see how the seventh and eighth seeds in the WNBA playoffs shake out.

Clinched

Connecticut Sun (21-6) - The Sun clinched a playoff berth on August 24. They currently have the best record in the WNBA and look poised to make a deep run in the playoffs led by MVP candidate Jonquel Jones. Jones has been unstoppable this season, averaging 20.3 points and a league-leading 11.0 rebounds per game.

Along with Jones, the Sun also have All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones. Bonner is averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and career-high 3.5 assists per game. As for Jones, she is having the best season of her four-year career, averaging a career-best 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Connecticut has the third-best odds to win the WNBA title +300, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Las Vegas Aces (19-7) - The Aces clinched a playoff berth on August 25 and will try to go back to the WNBA Finals after losing to the Seattle Storm last season in the bubble. The Aces have the best odds to win the title +220 and are only sitting 1.5 games behind the Sun for the top spot in the WNBA standings. Las Vegas is led by the dynamic frontcourt duo of A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage. However, out of those two All-Star players, the Aces have great guards in Chelsea Gray, Kesley Plum, Jackie Young, and Dearica Hamby.

Seattle Storm (18-10) - The defending WNBA champions clinched a playoff berth on August 24. They are currently on a three-game losing streak, but are still a threat to win their second-straight title. The Storm won the Commissioner’s Cup last month over the Sun in a potential WNBA Finals preview. Seattle is led by the Olympic duo of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. However, Jewell Loyd has been a star in the second half of the regular season for the Storm. The Storm have the second-best odds to win the title at +260.

Phoenix Mercury (16-10) - The Mercury clinched their playoff spot on August 31 thanks to losses by the Liberty and Sparks. Phoenix have been one of the best teams in the W since the Olympic break, winning seven-straight games. The trio of Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Brittney Griner have put the Mercury on their backs and have them a dark horse to win the WNBA title. Unlike the previous three teams, the Mercury have long-shot odds to win the championship at +2000 odds.