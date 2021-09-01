Colts WR T.Y. Hilton goes on I.R., will miss at least three weeks

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will go on injured reserve after having surgery on a neck injury, per The Athletic’s Stephen Holder. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Wednesday that Hilton was already feeling relief post-surgery and that he will be back “sooner than later,” per Holder. That’s probably the best news, but as most Colts fans know, a neck injury isn’t something to take for granted.

With Hilton out, the Colts will have Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, Mike Strachan, and Parris Campbell to work with. Pittman has the most upside of the group while Campbell has shown ability when not injured. Strachan was the training camp star and Pascal is unvaccinated and on the COVID-19 list at the moment. And speaking of the COVID-19 list, these receivers haven’t had much work with their new starting quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Wentz, like Paschal, is unvaccinated, as they were close contacts with someone with the virus and will need to miss five days per the league’s protocol. Wentz is also recovering from foot surgery, so the passing game pieces will be hard pressed to be on the same page by the time they host the Seattle Seahawks in 11 days.