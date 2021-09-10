How to watch Kansas vs. Coastal Carolina on TV and via live online stream

The Kansas Jayhawks and No.22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will meet on Week 2 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, CO. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET , and the game will air on ESPN2.

Both teams are coming off victories in Week 1, but Coastal Carolina has more on the line here. The Chanticleers are attempting to break through the College Football Playoff barrier for Group of 5 teams. While a victory over Kansas won’t do much, a loss would be devastating.

The Jayhawks (1-0, 0-0) got a strong performance from QB Jason Bean in a 17-14 victory over South Dakota. The quarterback threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards. Coastal Carolina (1-0, 0-0) will attempt to get a big margin of victory here, as Kansas is the lone Power 5 opponent on the schedule this season.

Coastal Carolina is a 26.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3800 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas a +1600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.