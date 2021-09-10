How to watch North Carolina A&T vs. Duke via live online stream

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 2 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Both teams hope to rebound from losses in Week 1. Duke is looking to bounce back after a shocking loss to Charlotte while North Carolina A&T attempts to reset after a loss to Furman.

NC A&T (0-1, 0-0) had a rough outing on the ground in Week 1, meaning Jalen Fowler and Ron Hunt will likely have to put up big numbers for the Aggies to have a chance. Duke (0-1, 0-0) has struggled in the last few seasons under David Cutcliffe and need a big win to avoid more putting more pressure on the longtime coach.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

