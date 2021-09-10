How to watch North Dakota vs. Utah State via live online stream

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 2 at Merlin Olsen Field in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins in Week 1. North Dakota routed Idaho State 35-14 while Utah State edged Washington State 26-23.

The Fighting Hawks (1-0, 0-0) will hope to get another big performance out of RB Otis Weah. He had 114 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 victory. The Aggies (1-0, 0-0) have a strong run game themselves with Calvin Tyler Jr. He had 84 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

