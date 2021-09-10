 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch North Dakota vs. Utah State via live online stream

North Dakota and Utah State face off Friday, September 10th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
2021 NCAA Division I FCS Football Championship - Quarterfinals - North Dakota v James Madison
Otis Weah of the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Carris the ball against the James Madison Dukes during the first half of the NCAA Division I FCS Football Championship Quarterfinal game at Bridgeforth Stadium on May 2, 2021 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and Utah State Aggies meet up in Week 2 at Merlin Olsen Field in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the CBS Sports Network.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins in Week 1. North Dakota routed Idaho State 35-14 while Utah State edged Washington State 26-23.

The Fighting Hawks (1-0, 0-0) will hope to get another big performance out of RB Otis Weah. He had 114 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Week 1 victory. The Aggies (1-0, 0-0) have a strong run game themselves with Calvin Tyler Jr. He had 84 yards and a touchdown in the season opener.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

When US-based bookmakers put together a betting line and total for this game, we’ll post that here.

