How to watch UTEP vs. Boise State via live online stream

UTEP and Boise State face off Friday, September 10th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
Boise State v UCF
Hank Bachmeier of the Boise State Broncos warms up against UCF at the Bounce House on September 2, 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
The UTEP Miners and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the FS1.

UTEP is coming off its second win of the season, while Boise State hopes to bounce back after a brutal loss to Central Florida despite a late lead.

The Miners (2-0, 0-0) were masterful on the ground against Bethune-Cookman with two 100-yard rushers in the contest. The Broncos (0-1, 0-0) will lean on QB Hank Bachmeier to take them to victory. The star did have a crucial interception which ultimately cost Boise State the game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 26-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3500 on the moneyline. That makes UTEP a +1500 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.

