How to watch UTEP vs. Boise State via live online stream

The UTEP Miners and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 2 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on the FS1.

UTEP is coming off its second win of the season, while Boise State hopes to bounce back after a brutal loss to Central Florida despite a late lead.

The Miners (2-0, 0-0) were masterful on the ground against Bethune-Cookman with two 100-yard rushers in the contest. The Broncos (0-1, 0-0) will lean on QB Hank Bachmeier to take them to victory. The star did have a crucial interception which ultimately cost Boise State the game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 26-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3500 on the moneyline. That makes UTEP a +1500 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.