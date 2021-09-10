How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 4

After a break for the FIFA international window, the world’s top flight leagues are getting back in action and the Premier League is no exception as they head into Matchday 4. Tottenham owns the top spot in the table after winning all three of their games thus far, followed by West Ham, Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Everton who are all sitting on seven points with two wins and a draw.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester City will look to continue their winning ways after a stumble in their opening game with a 1-0 loss to Tottenham. They followed that up with back-to-back 5-0 wins over Norwich and Arsenal, and now they’ll meet up with Leicester City to try and make it three wins in a row. Leicester’s only loss so far came against West Ham, and the flood gates really opened after Ayoze Perez was dealt a red card in the 40th minute, ending in a 4-1 loss. They followed that up with a 2-1 win over Norwich and will now hope to get a good result against City.

Another game worth keeping an eye on is Manchester United taking on Newcastle at Old Trafford. It’s expected that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut for the Red Devils after leaving Juventus recently which marks Ronaldo’s second stint with United, having played for them from 2003-2009.

EPL Matchday 4 schedule

Saturday, Sept. 11

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Wolves, 10:00 a.m. ET

Brentford vs. Brighton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Arsenal vs. Norwich City, 10:00 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Newcastle, 10:00 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. West Ham United, 10:00 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Manchester City, 10:00 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 12

Leeds United vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 13

Everton vs. Burnley, 3:00 p.m. ET