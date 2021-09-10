How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 4

After taking a week off for the FIFA international break as World Cup Qualifiers were being played across the world, La Liga is back in action as Spain’s top flight league heads into Matchday 4. There are six teams all sitting on seven points at the top of the table — Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Mallorca. They’ve all won two and tied one, though Real Madrid sits in the No. 1 spot at the moment due to the goals scored tiebreaker.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Third-place Valencia will take on eighth-place Osasuna as both clubs will look to jockey for better position in the table. Valencia is fresh off a 3-0 win over Alaves after they logged a win and a draw in their two opening matches. Midfielder Carlos Soler has three goals for for Valencia already as he’s off to a fantastic start in the golden boot race. He scored the lone goal in each of their two opening games, followed by a third in their win over Alaves. Osasuna opened their season with two scoreless draws followed by a 3-2 win over Cadiz thanks to a late stoppage time goal from David Garcia.

With several teams on a bye this week, another good match-up to keep an eye on will be sixth-place Mallorca against ninth-place Athletic Bilbao. Mallorca has been keeping pace with the top clubs through the first three games of the season, logging a 1-1 draw with Real Betis folllowed by two 1-0 wins over Alaves and Espanyol, respectively. They’ll have to take on Real Madrid in a couple weeks, but for now they’ll focus on getting a good result against Athletic this weekend.

Real Madrid will take on 18th-place Celta Vigo, who have yet to win a game so far this season, and will be expected to get a win over them without much trouble at all. Madrid have scored eight goals through their first three games, the highest of any club in La Liga so far.

La Liga Matchday 4 schedule

Saturday, Sept. 11

Levante vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:30 p.m. ET

Athletic Bilbao vs. Mallorca, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 12

Espanyol vs. Atletico Madrid, 8:00 a.m. ET

Osasuna vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m. ET

Cadiz vs. Real Sociedad, 12:30 p.m. ET

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo, 3:00 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 13

Getafe vs. Elche, 2:00 p.m. ET

Granada vs. Real Betis, 4:00 p.m. ET