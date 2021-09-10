How to watch Bundesliga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 4

Bundesliga is back in action heading into Matchday 4 after taking a week off for the FIFA international break as World Cup Qualifiers were being played around the globe. This week sees Wolfsburg on top of the table after winning their first three matches, closely followed by Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Freiburg who are all sitting on seven points with two wins and a draw.

If you’re looking to watch Bundesliga matches on TV in the US, you’re in luck. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting select matches throughout the season, but where you’ll really find the bulk of the action is on the streaming service ESPN+. They’ll be showing over 300 Bundesliga games both English and Spanish, while even airing some select Bundesliga 2 matches as well. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

The headliner in Matchday 4 play has to be RB Leipzig against Bayern Munich. Leipzig surprisingly sits in 10th place after winning only one of their first three opening matches. They most recently dropped a 1-0 result to Wolfsburg but will look to bounce back against league giants Munich. They’ll also be preparing for their first UEFA Champions League match next week against Man City, but will hope to get good results in both. Munich’s new midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will be facing his old club for the first time since signing a four-year deal with the reigning champions at the end of August after spending seven years with Leipzig.

Bayer Leverkusen, keeping pace with other top clubs sitting in second place, will take on fifth-place Borussia Dortmund in another battle that should see some movement at the top of the table. Leverkusen logged back-to-back wins with a 4-0 victory over Gladbach and a 4-1 win over Augsburg. This will be their first true test against formidable opposition though, as Dortmund has plenty of firepower up top especially with the likes of Erling Haaland and young American Gio Reyna in the attack.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 schedule

Saturday, Sept. 11

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m. ET

Union Berlin vs. Augsburg, 9:30 a.m. ET

Freiburg vs. Koln, 9:30 a.m. ET

Furth vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m. ET

Hoffenheim vs. Mainz, 9:30 a.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 12

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Stuttgart, 9:30 a.m. ET

Bochum vs. Hertha Berlin, 11:30 a.m. ET

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Arminia, 1:30 p.m. ET