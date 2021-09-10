How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 5

Ligue 1 will be back in action this weekend after taking a week off for the FIFA international break as they head into Matchday 5. PSG sits on top of the table having won all four of their first four matches, while Angers and Clermont Foot follow closely behind them. It’s a long season with plenty of time for movement, but with PSG being the heavy favorites to win the league championship, it’s no surprise they’re off to such a great start.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

PSG will be taking on third-place Clermont in a match that could see them further the gap at the top of the table with another win. PSG most recently took down Reims with a 2-0 score line. Kylian Mbappe scored both of their goals to increase his total to three on the season, and Lionel Messi made his Paris debut when he was subbed on in the 66th minute. Clermont split their opening four games, logging two wins in a row to start the season, but followed those up with two straight draws against Lyon and Metz. It won’t get any easier for them this weekend as they have to take on the heaviest hitters in the league.

The reigning champions Lille have had a rocky start to the season as well as they see themselves in 10th place after the first four games, managing only one win, two draws, and a loss. They’ll be going up against seventh-place Lorient, who have the same record, but are ahead of Lille on goal differential. Lille’s last match was their lone win, a 2-1 victory over Montpellier thanks to a game-winning goal from Jonathan David in the second half. They’ll look to carry that momentum forward and string together a second win over Lorient this weekend.

Ligue 1 Matchday 5 schedule

Friday, Sept. 10

Lorient vs. Lille, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 11

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Clermont, 11:00 a.m. ET

Monaco vs. Marseille, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 12

Montpellier vs. St. Etienne, 7:00 a.m. ET

Brest vs. Angers, 9:00 a.m. ET

Bordeaux vs. Lens, 9:00 a.m. ET

Rennes vs. Reims, 9:00 a.m. ET

Metz vs. Troyes, 9:00 a.m. ET

Nantes vs. Nice, 11:00 a.m. ET

Lyon vs. Strasbourg, 2:45 p.m. ET