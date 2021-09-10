Breaking down the weather forecast for Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

NASCAR is heading down to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for another slate of races in the 2021 NASCAR playoffs. To start things, we have the Xfinity Series race on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET which will air on NBC Sports Network. The Xfinity series will be followed up by another Saturday race to close out racing weekend. The Cup Series will run the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, which will also air on NBC Sports Network, at 7:30p.m. ET.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Richmond Raceway this weekend in Richmond, Virginia, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. Since we are still a couple of days out from race weekend, the forecasts are all tentative. So far, it looks like we’ll be set for plenty of sunshine to avoid any delays.

Saturday, September 11th

Hi 85°, Low 62°: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance of rain and 13% cloud cover

2:30 p.m. ET, Go Bowling 250 (250 laps, 187.5 miles)

7:30 p.m. ET, Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (400 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, September 12th

Hi 88°, Low 64°: Sunshine with 0% projected cloud cover

No events, but weather noted in case of delays