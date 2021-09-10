Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, Septemeber 10th

We have a loaded 15-game slate in the majors on Friday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 13 games starting at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, Septemeber 10th.

Royals vs. Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET

Salvador Perez ($5,800)

Whit Merrifield ($4,900)

Nicky Lopez ($3,300)

Our first team stack for Friday night’s main slate will be the Kansas City Royals, who will be going up the Minnesota Twins. DraftKings Sportsbook has the run total currently set at 10.5, which is the highest total on the board.

Kansas City is led by All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who has been the best catcher in the majors and a must start in DFS. Perez is hitting .276 with 42 HRs and 104 RBI this season and is averaging 8.6 FPPG. The veteran catcher also has a hit in eight consecutive games and is scoring 12.75 FPPG over that time. The Twins will have Griffin Jax on the mound, who has a 2-1 record and 6.31 ERA in six games at home this season. Jax has also allowed a home run in six straight starts, dating back to August 5.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,900)

Marcus Semien ($5,600)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($3,900)

Toronto Blue Jays are going to be our next team stack as they are the hottest team in the majors with an 8-game winning streak. The Blue Jays are averaging 7.4 runs per game and hitting a ton of home runs. Toronto will be going up against Orioles starting pitcher Chris Ellis, who has pitched well in four starts this season (2.16). But he’s running into a buzzsaw known as the Blue Jays’ offense that is seeing the ball well at the plate.

Guerrero and Semien are the heavy hitters for this stack, but keep an eye out for Gurriel, who can provide some value at $3900. The 27-year-old outfielder is averaging 8.4 FPPG in his last five games.

Rays vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Brandon Lowe ($5,300)

Austin Meadows ($4,600)

Jordan Luplow ($3,000)

Staying in the AL East, we are going to pick the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays as our last team stack for tonight’s main slate. Tampa Bay will be facing Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who is only making his third start since August 29.

The southpaw has allowed 3 HRs in this last two outings, but has pitched well at home this season with an ERA of 2.64 (8 starts). Jordan Luplow could be a quality value play at $3000 for either first base or outfield. Luplow is hitting .250 with 2 HRs and 4 RBI in 16 career at-bats against Boyd. He’s only hitting .197 on the season, but has hit 2 HRs in this last three games.