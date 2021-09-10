Tracking MLB betting action for Friday, September 10th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors on Friday, beginning at 2:20 p.m. ET with the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We had another solid day with our best bets, going 2-0 on Thursday night. Our first winning best bet was the Cleveland Indians (-140), who snapped their three game losing streak and defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-1. We then followed up that best bet with Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means’ strikeout prop. Means went over 4.5 strikeouts (-110) against the Royals as he recorded 5 strikeouts in 7.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Friday, September 10th

Tanner Houck over 5.5 strikeouts (-110) vs. Chicago White Sox

After going 2-1 in our last three player props, we are going to go back to the well one more time with Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck. Houck does not have a win on his resume this season, but still manages to rack up the strikeouts. The 25-year-old starter has a 0-3 record, 3.26 ERA, and 62 strikeouts in 49.2 IP.

Furthermore, Houck has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 7 out of 12 games (10 starts) this season. On Friday night, he’ll be going up against the Chicago White Sox, who have lost 3 out of their last 4 games. The White Sox’s offense is averaging 8.66 strikeouts per game, but that number goes down at home to 7.90 strikeouts per game. However, we’ve seen Houck pick up 5 or more strikeouts against powerful offenses such as the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays.

