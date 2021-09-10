What time will Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao fight start on Friday, Sep 10

A junior lightweight title showdown takes top billing to kick off a weekend of fights as we see Oscar Valdez defend his belt against Robson Conceicao on Friday, September 10th. The full card will air on ESPN+.

The card gets started at 5:25 p.m. ET but the main card is expected to being at approximately 8 p.m. The streamed event features a title doubleheader as Junto Nakatani defend his WBO flyweight title against Angel Acosta, and Oscar Valdez takes on 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao. The main event is estimated to ramp up at 11 p.m.

While the world watches the result of two WBO titles on the line this Friday night, another notable contest to mind is the Tucson debut of unbeaten Gabriel Flores Jr. A flashy boxer with style and substance, Flores Jr. will be squaring off with gritty Mexicali native Luis Alberto Lopez in a bout that has future title challenger implications.

Full Card for Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao