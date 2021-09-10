How to watch Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao via live online stream

Boxing fans get a treat to begin the weekend this Friday, September 10th when both Junto Nakatani and Oscar Valdez put their WBO belts on the line against Angel Acosta and Robson Conceicao, respectively. The stacked undercard is slated to begin on ESPN+ at 5:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at approximately 8 p.m. The main event should get going in the 11 p.m. hour.

Oscar Valdez was riding high earlier this year after a knockout of the year candidate against Miguel Berchelt in a title winning effort. However, his success has been thrown into skepticism after testing positive for the stimulant - and prohibited substance - phentermine. While his defense of his title against Robson Conceicao is going on as planned thanks to approval from the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission, Valdez looks to silence the skeptics with a clean performance against the surging former Brazilian amateur standout.

Valdez is a -1600 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Conceicao is a +850 underdog. In the other title fight, Nakatani is a -525 favorite while Acosta is a +380 underdog.