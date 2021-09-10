Full undercard for Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao title fight

The junior lightweight division will be in the spotlight on Friday, September 10. Oscar Valdez defends his WBO title against Robson Conceicao in a card airing on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to start at 5:30pm ET and the main event should get going at approximately 10 p.m.

Oscar Valdez has been in the spotlight leading up to this contest, as he tested positive for the performance enhancing drug phentermine. Known as a weight loss aid prohibited for use by competitors, this weekend’s title bout is going on as planned after a decision made by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission and surprisingly, the WBO declared that they would not strip Valdez of his title. Valdez maintains his innocence while shifting responsibility of the marred drug test. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao now finds himself in a unique win/win position, as he challenges for the junior lightweight title with the support of a new wave of fans looking to witness a major upset on Friday evening.

In addition to the junior lightweight title on the line this weekend, this Top Rank card also features an exciting showdown between Junto Nakatani and Angel Acosta for Nakatani’s WBO flyweight belt. A dynamic and unbeaten southpaw, Nakatani represents the pride of Japan and will be looking to continue his unbeaten streak against a savvy veteran with troves of world championship experience in Acosta.

Full Card for Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao