How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. but will be preceded by two days of qualifying. Friday will feature traditional qualifying at noon ET and Saturday will feature sprint qualifying at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

This week is one of three F1 weekends that will feature two days of qualifying rather than a single qualifying Saturday. The starting lineup for Sunday’s race will be determined by a two-part qualifying process. On Friday, the traditional Q1, Q2, Q3 qualifying session will take place with a 20-minute session, a 15-minute session, and then a final 10-minute session to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint.

On Saturday, there will be a 100-kilometer sprint race to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. The sprint race will cover 18 laps or 30 minutes and the finishing order of that race will be the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed odds for qualifying and the sprint race. Lewis Hamilton is favored in both, followed by Max Verstappen as a close second. Valtteri Bottas follows in both.

How to watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, September 10

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list