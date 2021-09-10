 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the first half of F1 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton takes the lead during the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 3, 2017. Photo credit should read ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. but will be preceded by two days of qualifying. Friday will feature traditional qualifying at noon ET and Saturday will feature sprint qualifying at 10:30 a.m. Qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

This week is one of three F1 weekends that will feature two days of qualifying rather than a single qualifying Saturday. The starting lineup for Sunday’s race will be determined by a two-part qualifying process. On Friday, the traditional Q1, Q2, Q3 qualifying session will take place with a 20-minute session, a 15-minute session, and then a final 10-minute session to determine the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint.

On Saturday, there will be a 100-kilometer sprint race to determine the starting grid for Sunday’s race. The sprint race will cover 18 laps or 30 minutes and the finishing order of that race will be the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed odds for qualifying and the sprint race. Lewis Hamilton is favored in both, followed by Max Verstappen as a close second. Valtteri Bottas follows in both.

How to watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix

Date: Friday, September 10
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting lineup

Position Driver Car Time
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes TBD
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda TBD
3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes TBD
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes TBD
5 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda TBD
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari TBD
7 Robert Kubica Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari TBD
8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari TBD
9 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda TBD
10 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes TBD
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault TBD
12 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault TBD
13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes TBD
14 George Russell Williams Mercedes TBD
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes TBD
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes TBD
17 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda TBD
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari TBD
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari TBD
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari TBD

