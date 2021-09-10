 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Valtteri Bottas claims pole position in Friday F1 qualifying for Italian Grand Prix Saturday sprint

Formula One racing is headed to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix and will feature two days of qualifying. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid set for Saturday’s sprint race at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

By David Fucillo Updated
A general view of the pitlane as cars leave to return to the track after a red flag period during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 06, 2020 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

1:07 p.m. update: Q3 is finished and Valtteri Bottas has claimed pole position for Saturday’s sprint race that will determine Sunday’s starting grid. Lewis Hamilton finished second on Friday and Max Verstappen finished third.

12:42 p.m. update: Q2 is a wrap and we have five more drivers eliminated. That group includes Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and George Russell.

12:20 p.m. update: Q1 is a wrap and we have our first five drivers eliminated. The group includes Nicholas Latifi, Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher, Robert Kubica, and Nikita Mazepin.

Formula One racing has arrived in Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The race will be preceded by two days of qualifying. Friday will feature the traditional three-stage qualifying to determine the starting grid for what will then be a Saturday 100km sprint. The results of the Saturday sprint will in turn determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

The Friday qualifying is scheduled for noon ET and will air on ESPN. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position for the Saturday sprint. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s Italian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
5 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes
6 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
14 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
17 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
19 Robert Kubica Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari

