Valtteri Bottas claims pole position in Friday F1 qualifying for Italian Grand Prix Saturday sprint

1:07 p.m. update: Q3 is finished and Valtteri Bottas has claimed pole position for Saturday’s sprint race that will determine Sunday’s starting grid. Lewis Hamilton finished second on Friday and Max Verstappen finished third.

12:42 p.m. update: Q2 is a wrap and we have five more drivers eliminated. That group includes Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, and George Russell.

12:20 p.m. update: Q1 is a wrap and we have our first five drivers eliminated. The group includes Nicholas Latifi, Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher, Robert Kubica, and Nikita Mazepin.

Formula One racing has arrived in Monza this weekend for the Italian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The race will be preceded by two days of qualifying. Friday will feature the traditional three-stage qualifying to determine the starting grid for what will then be a Saturday 100km sprint. The results of the Saturday sprint will in turn determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

The Friday qualifying is scheduled for noon ET and will air on ESPN. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position for the Saturday sprint. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Here is the full entry list for Friday’s Italian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.